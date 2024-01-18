Left Menu

Rajasthan Assembly session to begin on Friday with Governor's address

The first session of the sixteenth Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will begin on Friday, January 19.

ANI | Updated: 18-01-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 23:58 IST
Rajasthan Assembly session to begin on Friday with Governor's address
All party meeting held in Jaipur ahead of Rajasthan's Assembly Session (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first session of the sixteenth Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will begin on Friday. A day before the Assembly session on Thursday, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani called an all-party meeting and said that the House would run peacefully with the cooperation of all political parties.

On Thursday, a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party was also held at the Rajasthan BJP headquarters, where preparations and strategies for the upcoming assembly session were made. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, along with his cabinet members and BJP MLAs, were present in the meeting of the legislature party held at the Rajasthan BJP headquarters.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that all the members of the party and the opposition have the same feeling about presenting their views in the House. He said that every effort should be made to ensure that all members get a chance to express their views. Members should also try to present their views within the time limit, the CM said.

Cabinet Minister Avinash Gehlot, who attended the meeting, said, "The Governor will address the House on Friday in the Rajasthan Assembly session. After that, there will be a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee in which the work of the House for the coming days will be decided. The government is ready to answer every question of the opposition." Vasudev Devnani, while presiding over the all-party meeting, said that there should be a meaningful discussion in the House. All members will get a chance to speak.

"For the House of Legislative Assembly to function for a maximum number of days, all the members of all parties will have to have positive thinking," said Vasudev Devnani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024