Argentina posts December trade surplus of $1.02 bln- stats agency

Argentina posted a trade surplus of $1.018 billion in December, after registering $5.273 billion in exports and $4.255 billion in imports for the month, the government's statistics office said on Thursday.

December's surplus, the country's first since February, comes far above the $536 million surplus seen in a Reuters poll.

