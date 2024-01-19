Argentina posts December trade surplus of $1.02 bln- stats agency
Argentina posted a trade surplus of $1.018 billion in December, after registering $5.273 billion in exports and $4.255 billion in imports for the month, the government's statistics office said on Thursday.
December's surplus, the country's first since February, comes far above the $536 million surplus seen in a Reuters poll.
