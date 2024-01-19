Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 19

Tata Steel plans to lay off about 2,800 workers as part of a major restructuring of its UK operations. Merck Mercuriadis, adviser to Hipgnosis Songs Fund, has offered to drop a controversial clause giving him the right to buy the group's music portfolio as he battles to stay on at the investment trust he founded.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2024 05:54 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 05:54 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

JPMorgan paid chief Jamie Dimon $36 million in 2023 Endeavour Mining to strip former CEO of remuneration worth $29.1 million

Tata Steel to lay off 2,800 workers in major UK restructuring Hipgnosis Songs Fund adviser offers to drop clause on music rights

Overview JPMorgan Chase paid longtime chief executive Jamie Dimon $36 million for 2023, up about 4% from the previous year and his largest remuneration at the US bank.

Endeavour Mining will strip former chief executive Sebastien de Montessus of remuneration worth $29.1 million after the gold producer fired the longstanding French boss because of alleged "serious misconduct". Tata Steel plans to lay off about 2,800 workers as part of a major restructuring of its UK operations.

Merck Mercuriadis, adviser to Hipgnosis Songs Fund, has offered to drop a controversial clause giving him the right to buy the group's music portfolio as he battles to stay on at the investment trust he founded. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024