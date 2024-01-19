PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Overview JPMorgan Chase paid longtime chief executive Jamie Dimon $36 million for 2023, up about 4% from the previous year and his largest remuneration at the US bank.

Endeavour Mining will strip former chief executive Sebastien de Montessus of remuneration worth $29.1 million after the gold producer fired the longstanding French boss because of alleged "serious misconduct". Tata Steel plans to lay off about 2,800 workers as part of a major restructuring of its UK operations.

Merck Mercuriadis, adviser to Hipgnosis Songs Fund, has offered to drop a controversial clause giving him the right to buy the group's music portfolio as he battles to stay on at the investment trust he founded. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

