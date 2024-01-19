UP: One held for attempting to kidnap MoS Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

A brazen attempt to kidnap Union Minister of State, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, was thwarted near Amushi Airport when an unknown person tried to seize control of the minister's convoy on Thursday. The police said that an FIR has been registered at Banthra police station based on a complaint lodged by the Union Minister's driver, Chetram.

According to police, the incident took place when the union minister's convoy, en route to Amushi Airport to pick him up, made a stop at a local dhaba due to dense fog. While the driver and others went inside for tea, security personnel and staff remained inside the car.

Seizing the opportunity, an unknown individual, under the impression that the minister was inside the vehicle, infiltrated the car, started the engine, and attempted to drive away, the officials said. Swift action by the security forces prevented the kidnapping, and the intruder was caught and handed over to the police, the officials added. (ANI)

