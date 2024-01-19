Left Menu

UP: One held for attempting to kidnap MoS Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

According to police, the incident took place when the union minister's convoy, en route to Amushi Airport to pick him up, made a stop at a local dhaba due to dense fog. According to police, the incident took place when the union minister's convoy, en route to Amushi Airport to pick him up, made a stop at a local dhaba due to dense fog.

ANI | Updated: 19-01-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 10:02 IST
UP: One held for attempting to kidnap MoS Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A brazen attempt to kidnap Union Minister of State, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, was thwarted near Amushi Airport when an unknown person tried to seize control of the minister's convoy on Thursday. The police said that an FIR has been registered at Banthra police station based on a complaint lodged by the Union Minister's driver, Chetram.

According to police, the incident took place when the union minister's convoy, en route to Amushi Airport to pick him up, made a stop at a local dhaba due to dense fog. While the driver and others went inside for tea, security personnel and staff remained inside the car.

Seizing the opportunity, an unknown individual, under the impression that the minister was inside the vehicle, infiltrated the car, started the engine, and attempted to drive away, the officials said. Swift action by the security forces prevented the kidnapping, and the intruder was caught and handed over to the police, the officials added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024