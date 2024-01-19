Left Menu

J-K: Job fair held in Pulwama to empower unemployed youth

The District Employment and Counselling Centre in Pulwama, dedicated to empowering educated unemployed youth, hosted a vibrant job fair in the Pulwama district on Friday.

19-01-2024
Image Credit: ANI
The District Employment and Counselling Centre (DE&CC) in Pulwama, dedicated to empowering educated unemployed youth, hosted a vibrant job fair in the Pulwama district on Friday. The job fair was held at the Government Degree College (GDC) Boys in Pulwama, South Kashmir.

The event aimed to seamlessly connect job seekers with private companies and recruiters for training, skilling, and potential placements. The job fair, inaugurated by the principal of Government Degree College Boys Pulwama, was attended by other dignitaries from the employment department and various job providers and employers.

Participation from 17 distinguished companies, including WEPS Srinagar, Embrace Poly Clinic Pulwama, Unicode Institute of Information and Computer Pulwama, Paradise Career Experts, NLCC, Wyath Services PMKK, Khyber Agro Pvt Ltd, Royal International, and representatives from the transport and telecommunications sectors, marked the success of the programme. The overwhelming response from job seekers in Pulwama highlighted the impact of this initiative.

Representatives from the private sector shared insights into the job opportunities available, fostering an informative exchange. Out of the 1,250 enthusiastic participants, 700 were shortlisted for the next round, signalling a positive stride towards reducing unemployment.

Expressing their satisfaction, job seekers conveyed gratitude to the organisers for facilitating valuable interactions with potential employers. A job fair, also commonly referred to as a job expo or career fair or career expo, is an event in which employers, recruiters, and schools give information to potential employees. (ANI)

