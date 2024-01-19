Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy affirms commitment to welfare of SC, ST, OBC communities

Highlighting his commitment to social inclusivity, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday emphasised his government's top priority given to the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (BC) communities. In a recent statement, CM Jagan affirmed his dedication to promoting inclusiveness by allocating key positions in the cabinet specifically for Dalits.

The state, consisting of 13 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) seats, has seen a notable effort to empower Dalits. Nine out of 13 seats have been allocated to representatives from the Dalit community. This move signifies a deliberate effort to ensure representation and participation from all sections of society. Moreover, CM Reddy emphasised that this commitment extends beyond political representation, with many other positions in various sectors being allocated to individuals from the SC, ST, and BC communities. The move aims to address historical imbalances and provide equal opportunities for marginalised communities in the State.

As the government continues to implement policies prioritising the welfare of underprivileged communities, Chief Minister Jagan's stance underscores a dedication to fostering a more inclusive and equitable society in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

