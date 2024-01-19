Left Menu

BSF busts drug smuggling attempt in Ferozepur, seizes 3 kg heroin

Border Security Force (BSF) troops patrolling the Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur district foiled a major drug smuggling attempt, recovering a total of three packets containing approximately 3 kilograms of suspected heroin on Friday, said BSF official.

ANI | Updated: 19-01-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 22:18 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Border Security Force (BSF) troops patrolling the Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur district foiled a major drug smuggling attempt, recovering a total of three packets containing approximately 3 kilograms of suspected heroin on Friday, said BSF official. During a routine morning area domination and search operation near Village- Lal Singh ke Jhugge, BSF personnel spotted a suspicious object lying in a farming field at around 9:35 am.

Upon closer inspection, they discovered a sock containing two packets of a white, powdery substance believed to be heroin. The packets were tightly wrapped with yellow adhesive tape for concealment, said the officials. The BSF team launched an extensive search of the surrounding area. Their efforts paid off later in the afternoon at around 4:30 pm when they found another sock hidden nearby, this one containing a single packet of the same substance.

The total recovered quantity amounts to approximately 3 kilograms of heroin. This incident marks another successful interception of a narcotics smuggling attempt by the alert BSF troops. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

