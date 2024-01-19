Left Menu

"Six people arrested so far," says Vadodara Police Commissioner on boat capsize incident

Vadodara Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot on Friday said that a total of six people have been arrested till now in connection with the boat capsize incident, adding that efforts are underway to nab the remaining accused.

Vadodara Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Vadodara Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot on Friday informed that a total of six people have been arrested till now in connection with the boat capsize incident adding that efforts are underway to nab the remaining accused. City's top police official said that the Crime Branch and other teams are conducting raids at different locations to arrest the remaining accused in connection with the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Anupam Singh Gehlot said, "We have arrested six people till now. Three arrested were involved in the boat management. Crime Branch, SOG and other teams are conducting raids at different locations. An SIT has also been formed to look into the incident. Further interrogation is being done." A day after 14 lives were lost and several injured in a boat capsize in Vadodara, an FIR was filed against 18 persons in connection with the incident, the police said.

According to Harni police, among the 18 booked for negligence were the manager and employees of Kotia Project, the private firm handling the boating in the Harni legzone. As many as twelve school children and two teachers were killed after a boat capsized in Vadodara's Harni Motnath Lake on Thursday.

PM Modi has announced Rs 2 Lakhs each for the next of kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Gujarat government has announced Rs 4 Lakhs each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. (ANI)

