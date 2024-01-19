Rebuilding trust, faith and pride: CM Yogi declares Lord Ram consecration ceremony on Jan 22 in Ayodhya

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared on Friday that the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram is scheduled for January 22, graced by the presence of the Prime Minister in Ayodhya. CM Yogi emphasized that this event is a significant step toward re-establishing India's trust, faith, and pride. According to the CMO, the Chief Minister provided insights about administrative arrangements in Ayodhya in a press conference with journalists at the International Ram Katha Museum.

Yogi said, "There is an atmosphere of enthusiasm regarding the upcoming consecration ceremony in the entire Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, and the country. Devotees will feel joy after seeing this moment, which is coming after many centuries." He expressed confidence that just as all the programs have been completed successfully till now, similarly the program of January 22 will also be historic. With the cooperation of the public, the blessings of saints, and the grace of Lord Ram, this program will be completed safely.

He further informed that the local-level administration and state government ministers have already made preparations for all the arrangements. "Through better coordination at the local level, coordination with the trust, facilities, traffic management, security, etc., the historic event on January 22 has been prepared to be conducted in a grand, divine, secure, and well-organized manner. The remaining tasks will also be completed in a time-bound manner", he said.

The Chief Minister said that even after January 22, any plan for the darshan of Lord Ram prepared by the Teerth Kshetra Trust will receive full support from the state government at the local level. The state government is providing complete assistance to ensure that devotees coming here have the opportunity to witness with devotion. The Chief Minister emphasized that comprehensive arrangements have been made, including provisions for tent cities, dharamshalas, and hotels. He highlighted the establishment of improved green corridors for the convenience of visitors from cities like Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Prayagraj, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience. Robust security measures have also been implemented to guarantee the safety of devotees.

"After five centuries, this opportunity has come, and therefore, there is enthusiasm and excitement in everyone's hearts. Every devotee wants to have the darshan of the Lord. The emotions that are in your hearts are also in our hearts. My appeal is that with better coordination and harmony, darshan will be possible. No one should face any difficulties in Ayodhya," he added. Considering the cold waves, he instructed against coming on foot and assured that the government is making arrangements for districts and states. The Chief Minister underscored the collective responsibility to prevent any chaotic situations.

The Chief Minister earnestly appealed to individuals not to arrive without a scheduled program. He urged patience, requesting everyone to wait for their designated turn and follow the prescribed schedule. He provided assurance that comprehensive arrangements are in progress, ensuring that no one will face inconvenience. Local-level arrangements are being orchestrated in collaboration with the state government and local administration. He further added that the implementation of the beat system is suggested in the state, aiming to engage with people at the grassroots level to facilitate organized darshan. Local arrangements are being made for bus services from the state. The specific details of when and how the darshan will occur will be decided by the Trust, and corresponding arrangements are being meticulously planned and implemented. (ANI)

