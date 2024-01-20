Left Menu

US court accepts $20.8 billion in claims against Venezuela in Citgo auction

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2024 04:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 04:00 IST
A U.S. court on Friday approved claims by 14 Venezuela creditors, including ConocoPhillips, Rusoro Mining and Koch Industries, to get proceeds from an auction of shares in the parent of Venezuela-owned oil refiner Citgo Petroleum, to satisfy claims for expropriations and debt defaults.

The list, which reduced the scope of the claims to $20.8 billion from the $24 billion sought by creditors, comes after a court officer excluded arbitration awards and court rulings that had failed to satisfy the court's requirements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

