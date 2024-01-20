"It is a historic day," says Harbhajan Singh on Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh said on Friday that the day of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya would be a historic day. He also appealed to people to turn up for the event in large numbers.

Speaking to ANI in Dubai, Singh said, "My good wishes to the people of the country. The Pran Pratishtha is going to take place. As many people as possible should join the event and seek blessings. It is a historic day. Lord Ram belongs to everyone. It is a big thing that the temple of Lord Ram is being constructed at his birthplace. Everyone should go." He also said that he would definitely visit the temple.

"I will definitely visit the temple. I am a strict believer in religion and God. I visit every mandir, Masjid and gurudwara to seek blessings. I will visit the temple whenever I get a chance. There is no doubt about it. It is our fortune that the temple is being inaugurated during our life time. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership the temple is being constructed." On the Congress accusing the BJP of using the temple ceremony for "political motives," he said, "It is a different matter. But the right thing is that the temple is being inaugurated."

As the city of Ayodhya is buzzing with excitement as it prepares for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Shri Ram Lala at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi on January 22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the arrangements in Ayodhya on Friday, expressing satisfaction with the planning and execution. The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Thursday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'

In a significant prelude to the upcoming ceremony, a special puja was held in the sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside with the help of a crane on Wednesday night. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' while a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, will lead the main rituals. (ANI)

