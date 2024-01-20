Punjab: BSF seizes illegal arms, ammunition in Ferozpur

The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized illegal arms and ammunition from a farming field along the bordering area of the Ferozpur district in Punjab, an official statement said on Saturday. "A detailed search operation by the @BSF_Punjab troops consequent upon awareness of a drone movement during the night intervening 18-19 Jan 2024 in the bordering area of district Ferozpur resulted into recovery of arms and ammunition," said the BSF in a post on 'X'.

At around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, the BSF troops found a suspected-looking object, a big packet carefully wrapped in a white-coloured gunny sandbag, the BSF added. One AK-47 rifle, two AK-47 magazines and 40 live rounds along with Rs 40,000 were recovered from the packet, it said.

Further investigation is underway. Earlier on January 19, during morning hours BSF Punjab troops, engaged in area domination patrolling and a search operation on the Indian side of the border fence, identified a suspicious object at approximately 09:35 am in a farming field near Village- Lal Singh ke Jhugge in Ferozepur district.

Upon inspection, it was found to be a socks containing two packets of suspected heroin (gross weight - approximately 2 kgs). Following an extensive search of the area, at approximately 04:30 pm, another socks containing one packet of suspected heroin (gross weight - approximately 1 kg) was recovered. The narcotics were securely wrapped with yellow adhesive tape. The total recovery amounts to three packets (gross weight - approximately 3 kgs) This incident marks another successful interception of a narcotics smuggling attempt by the alert BSF troops.

On January 18, during the afternoon hours, BSF Punjab troops, while conducting frisking at the border fence gate, apprehended two Indian nationals trying to conceal and clear a consignment of Heroin cleverly concealing it in their slippers. The weight of the consignment was found to be 530 gms and the recovery took place in the village Bhindi Nain, District Amritsar . The smuggler, in collaboration with an accomplice, was promptly apprehended by the vigilant BSF troops. Moreover, two motorbikes linked to the illicit activity were seized in connection with the incident.

This successful operation serves as yet another testament to the watchful eyes of BSF troops, effectively thwarting yet another narcotics smuggling attempt. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)