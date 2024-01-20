Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Andaman and Nicobar islands

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2024 09:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 09:00 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Andaman and Nicobar islands
Representatitve image. Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale was recorded at the Andaman and Nicobar islands, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said on Monday. The tremors were felt at 7:06:19 Indian Standard Time (IST). The epicentre of the quake was registered at latitude 9.97 and longitude 93.54 at a depth of 11 km, according to NCS.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 20-01-2024, 07:06:19 IST, Lat: 9.97 & Long: 93.54, Depth: 11 Km ,Location: Andaman and Nicobar island," the NCS said in a post on 'X'. Earlier on January 10, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted the Andaman Islands. According to NCS, the tremors were felt at around 7.53 am. The epicentre of the quake was found to be at latitude 12.66 and longitude 93.02 at a depth of 10 km, as per the NCS data. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

