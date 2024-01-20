Kerala: Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express derails during shunting

Coaches of Kannur-Alappuzha (16308) Executive Express derailed during the shunting process. The incident happened at Kannur Yard on Saturday morning. As a result, the train, which was supposed to commence its journey from Kannur at 5:10 AM today, started service at 6:43 AM.

The derailed coaches were disconnected from the train. Meanwhile, the movement of commuters to and from the National Capital was affected on Saturday morning as some trains were delayed due to low visibility amid dipping temperatures in Northern India.

Around 11 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country, like the Khajaraho-Kurushetra Express, Ambedkarnagar-Katra, and Vasco-Nizamuddin Express, among others, were delayed due to dense fog conditions. The arrival of nearly two dozen passenger trains to Delhi was delayed by up to 6 hours or more, and several flights were also late due to fog and poor visibility conditions on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)