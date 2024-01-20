Tamil Nadu: PM Modi listens to 'Kamba Ramayanam' in Trichy's Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Trichy on Saturday listened to verses from 'Kambaramayanam', the 12 the century epic written by Tamil poet Kambar. The Prime Minister who arrived in Tiruchirappalli was seen in veshti and angavastram during his visit to the famed temple, where he offered prayers. The PM also took blessings from an elephant named 'Andal' in the temple premises after feeding it.

PM Modi then listened to a scholar who recited verses from the 'Kambaramayanam'. The 'Kambaramayanam' is one of the very old versions of Ramayan. It is said that the poet Kambar had first publicly presented his Ramayana at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple and won the hearts of the people.

Even today, there is a platform/Mantapa in the temple called 'Kamba Ramayana Mantapam' to commemorate that occasion. PM sat in that very place where Kamba first sang the Tamil Ramayana, reinforcing the deep connection between Tamil, Tamil Nadu and Sri Ram.

The PM's visits to the Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple at Srirangam have been seen as very special. This temple, one of the of the most ancient temple complexes in the country has a deep connection with Lord Ram. The deity worshipped at Srirangam is Sri Ranganatha Swamy, a reclining form of Lord Vishnu. According to legend, the idol at Srirangam temple was originally worshipped by Lord Ram and his ancestors. It was given by Brahma to Lord Rama's ancestors. They used to have this idol along with them in Ayodhya and ensure daily worship.

Once, when Vibhishana asked for a precious gift from him, Lord Ram gave this idol to Vibhishana and asked him to worship it. When Vibhishana was travelling to Lanka, on the way, this idol got fixed in Srirangam. Upon his arrival in Tiruchirappalli, the Prime Minister was greeted by a huge crowd whichj had gathered along his route. The Prime Minister acknowledged the crowd, waving to them from his vehicle.

The priests of the temple greeted Prime Minister with welcome slogans written on the road in Sanskrit announcing his arrival. Expressing happiness on the PM's visit, Chief Priest of temple Sundar Bhattar said, "All devotees of India are very happy that our PM is visiting Srirangam. Lord Ranganathar is also happy about the PM's visit. Our PM cares for everyone's welfare so is Ranganathar, so it's a blessed occasion for Srirangam. Before this, no Prime Minister has come to Srirangam, this is the first time a PM is visiting here. We all are very proud of his visit."

The Prime Minister is scheduled to perform Darshan and Pooja at the Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram. The main deity worshipped in this temple is Sri Ramanathaswamy, which is a form of Lord Shiva. It is one among the Char Dhams - Badrinath, Dwarka, Puri and Rameshwaram and also among the 12 Jyotirlingas. (ANI)

