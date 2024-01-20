Left Menu

IREDA posts 77 rise in profit at Rs 355 cr in Oct-Dec qtr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 14:20 IST
IREDA posts 77 rise in profit at Rs 355 cr in Oct-Dec qtr
Representative Image Image Credit: ireda.in
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned IREDA on Saturday posted a 77 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 355.54 crore during the quarter ended December 2023, pushed by higher income.

It had clocked Rs 200.75 crore net profit during the October-December period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

During the quarter under review, the company's total income surged to Rs 1,253.19 crore, from Rs 868.97 crore a year ago.

Its expenses were Rs 867.05 crore in the period under review, as against Rs 634.27 crore in the year-ago period.

The equity shares of the company were listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange on November 29, 2023.

IREDA, under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, is a non-banking financial institution engaged in promoting, developing and extending financial assistance for setting up projects related to new and renewable sources of energy and energy efficiency/conservation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Mother and son survive Zambia's deadly cholera outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
4
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024