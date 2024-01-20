Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 3 naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur

Three Naxals including two women were killed in an encounter that broke out with security forces in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday morning.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three Naxals including two women were killed in an encounter that broke out with security forces in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday morning, police said. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession, they said.

According to officials, the encounter broke out during a search operation near the Belam Gutta hills in limits of Basaguda Police Station at around 7:30 a.m. Officials said that a joint search operation by the Chhattisgarh police and COBRA unit was launched near the Belam Gutta Hills after an information regarding the presence of Naxals including divisional committee member Vinod Karma, Awapalli LOS Raju Punem, ACM Vishwanath, Guddu Telam along with 20-25 others was received.

Following the input, a joint team of Chhattisgarh police and COBRA unit launched an operation, during which an encounter started, officials added. Meanwhile, security forces were further conducting search operations in the area.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

