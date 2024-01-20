Earthquake of 3.0 magnitude strikes Himachal's Kinnaur
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale was recorded in Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday
ANI | Updated: 20-01-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 17:09 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale was recorded in Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 14:35:40 Indian Standard Time (IST). The depth of the quake was at a depth of 11 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 20-01-2024, 14:35:40 IST, Lat: 31.66 and Long: 78.37, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh," NCS posted on X. More details are awaited. (ANI)
