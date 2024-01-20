Left Menu

Earthquake of 3.0 magnitude strikes Himachal's Kinnaur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale was recorded in Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 17:09 IST
Earthquake of 3.0 magnitude strikes Himachal's Kinnaur
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale was recorded in Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 14:35:40 Indian Standard Time (IST). The depth of the quake was at a depth of 11 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 20-01-2024, 14:35:40 IST, Lat: 31.66 and Long: 78.37, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh," NCS posted on X. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024