Shares of Reliance Industries settle nearly 1 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 17:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Reliance Industries recovered some of the lost ground and settled for the day lower by 0.80 per cent on Saturday after the company reported its quarterly earnings.

During the morning deals, it fell 1.30 per cent as the oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17,265 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal, 9.3 per cent higher compared to the year-ago period.

The stock touched an intra-day low of Rs 2,698.60 during the day on the BSE. Later, it recovered some of the early lost ground and ended at Rs 2,713.20, lower by 0.80 per cent from the previous close.

On the NSE, the shares of Reliance Industries opened at Rs 2,730.00, then fell to Rs 2,700.00 and finally settled for the day at Rs 2,716.00, down 0.69 per cent over its last close.

Reliance Industries' quarter-on-quarter profit was lower when compared to Rs 17,394 crore earnings in the preceding three months ended September 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

