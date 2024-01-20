Left Menu

NCW demands report after Dalit woman alleges abuse by DMK leader's kin

The incident has taken a political turn since she was working for the son and daughter-in-law of DMK MLA I Karunanidhi.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 18:53 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance and condemned the incident wherein an 18-year-old Dalit woman hailing from Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district was allegedly abused while she was working as a domestic help in a house in Chennai. The incident has taken a political turn since she was working for the son and daughter-in-law of DMK MLA Karunanidhi.

In an official statement, the commission demanded a detailed report, along with a copy of the FIR, to be communicated within 2 days. "The National Commission for Women (NCW) is deeply disturbed by the recent incident brought to our attention through a media post captioned "Dalit woman abused by DMK leader's kin" in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu," it said.

The commission further said that during the Pongal festival, the victim sought medical treatment for abrasions sustained during the alleged incident in her hometown of Kallakuruchi district, Tamil Nadu. "The hospital reported the case to the local police, bringing the matter to light. In response to this distressing incident, the NCW has prima facie observed that the reported crime falls under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, specifically Sections 323 and 354," the commission said.

It also said that the commission strongly condemned the harassment and physical torture perpetrated against the woman and called for urgent action. "We urge the concerned police officer to invoke the mentioned provisions in the FIR, ensuring a fair and time-bound investigation. The accused must be apprehended at the earliest, and the victim should receive free medical treatment. The NCW demands a detailed report, along with a copy of the FIR, to be communicated within 2 days," the NCW said.

BJP's Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai posted on X that the woman's statement shows the arrogance of the DMK and called for a speedy investigation "I urge on behalf of BJP Tamil Nadu that a speedy investigation be conducted immediately and action be taken against culprits under the Prevention of Atrocities against SC/ST Act," Annamalai posted on X. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

