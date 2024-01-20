"I feel same as Vasishtha Ji felt when Lord Ram returned after 14 years": Jagadguru Rambhadracharya on Pran Pratishtha ceremony

As only a couple of days remaining to go for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya on Saturday said that he is having the same feeling what Vashishtha Ji had when Lord Ram returned after completing 14 years of exile. Vashishtha Ji, or Guru Vashishtha, is the revered sage who is said to be one of the teachers of Lord Ram.

"I feel the same as Vasishtha ji felt when Ram ji returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of Vanvas," Jagadguru Rambhadracharya said. On the political controversy over the Pranpratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple, going on, the seer of Tulsi Peeth in Chitrakoot said, "Vinash Kaale Vipreet Buddhi (in the wake of impending doom, even your intellect gives up on you). They (the people opposing it) have no knowledge."

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on January 22. Meanwhile, a total of 10,000 packets of prasad have been prepared by 'Surbhi Sodh Sansthan' from Varanasi for the invitees attending the grand event.

The idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya on Thursday. The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony. (ANI)

