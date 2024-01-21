Left Menu

PAC Barabanki Police Band performs at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk ahead Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha

The Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, named after the legendary Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, marks the intersection of Ram Path and Dharm Path, both of which were decorated with ornamental lamp posts ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 09:38 IST
PAC Barabanki Police Band performs at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk ahead Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
Barabanki Police Band performs at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk ahead Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha (Photo/ANI).
Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) Barabanki Police Band performed at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk. The Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, named after the legendary Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, marks the intersection of Ram Path and Dharm Path, both of which were decorated with ornamental lamp posts ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

The state government has organised many cultural programmes. They include 18 forms of Ramleelas across the country and abroad in Ayodhya to showcase the global significance of Lord Ram. According to an official press release issued by the Chief Minister Office on Tuesday, various cultural, traditional folk arts and spiritual programmes will be organised.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. "With this, the Yogi government aims to propagate Lord Shri Ram as the centre of faith not only in India but also as a symbol of global faith.

Various popular Ramleelas from India and abroad will be staged," it added.While Ramleela is being staged in the traditional local styles in various states of India, several forms of Ramleela are also performed overseas. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated on Saturday in the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa path by 11,000 Ram devotees held at Hemu Kalani Stadium, Bairagarh, in Bhopal in view of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram temple in Ayodhya scheduled to be held on January 22.

Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Rajendra Shukla, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma and other public representatives were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

