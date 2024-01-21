Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took a selfie with a sand sculpture depicting Lord Ram and the Ram temple at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya.

21-01-2024
UP CM Yogi takes selfie with Lord Ram sand art at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took a selfie with a sand sculpture depicting Lord Ram and the Ram temple at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya. The sand art made by sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik shows PM Modi, CM Yogi, a sculpture of Lord Ram and the Ram temple.

This isn't the first time that Padma-awarded artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has mesmerised people with his unique talent. On several occasions, he has created a magnificent sand sculpture of various Hindu gods and goddesses. Moreover, Pattnaik has participated in more than 65 international sand art competitions and festivals around the world and won many prizes for the country. He always tries to spread awareness through his sand sculpture. He created awareness sculptures for HIV/AIDS, saving the environment, plastic pollution, global warming, terrorism, etc.

Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol is scheduled at the grand temple in Ayodhya at 12:30 PM on January 22, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the ceremony, an idol of Lord Ram will be enthroned in the sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Earlier on Thursday, the new idol, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum santorum of the temple. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals marking the 'Pran Pratishtha'. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have been invited to the ceremony. (ANI)

