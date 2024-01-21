"Ram Mandir Hi Ram Rajya Ka Shankhnaad Hai...": Yoga guru Ramdev in Ayodhya

Yoga guru Ramdev on Sunday said that the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya tomorrow will be the cornerstone of 'Ram Rajya' in the country. The Patanjali Yogpeeth founder said that the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla here will mark the end of the centuries-old wait.

"Ram Mandir Hi Ram Rajya Ka Shankhnaad Hai (Ram Temple is the cornerstone of Ram Rajya). This is a big celebration of Sanatana Dharma. This (Pran Pratishtha ceremony) marks the end of centuries-old wait," he said in a press briefing with several religious leaders in the temple town. He said that with Pran Pratishtha countrymen should take a pledge that they will make efforts to free this country from economic and educational slavery.

"There was also an era of economic and political slavery in the country. Now we should pledge that we will make efforts to free this country from economic, and educational slavery," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla on Monday. In the run-up to the event, the PM is undergoing an 11-day special ritual --Anushthan-- which began on January 12. As part of the rituals, sources said, the Prime Minister is sleeping on the floor, and taking only a coconut water diet.

Ramdev said that he had never heard of a state head in Kaliyuga, who fasts and sleeps on the floor. "On this occasion, the Prime Minister of the country himself is coming, and that too after performing the special rituals for 11 days. In Kalyug, we have not heard of any state head who fasts, does yoga, has faith in God, sleeps on the ground, and performs Raj Dharma (governance) along with Ram Dharma. Now such a person must be praised," the yoga guru said.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place tomorrow. The idol of Lord Ram has been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya. The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have started pouring into the city to attend the ceremony. (ANI)

