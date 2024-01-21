AIIMS Delhi reverses decision to closure of OPD for Ram Temple event on Jan 22

All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in the national capital has reversed its decision for closure of the Outpatient Department (OPD) on January 22, the day when Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla will take place at Ram Temple in Ayodhya Earlier, the AIIMS announced a half-day closure of its offices and institutions on January 22, 2024, as Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratishtha' at Ayodhya will be celebrated across India.

The fresh circular, issued by the premier medical institute, said that the OPD would remain open for all patients with prior appointments and that all critical clinical care services would remain operational. "In continuation with circular no. NO.F.13-1/2006-Genl dated 20.-01.2024 of this office, the outpatient department shall remain open to attend to patients with appointments in order to prevent any inconvenience to them and to facilitate patient care," the order read.

"All critical clinical care services shall remain operational. All Chiefs of Centres, Heads of the Departments, Units and Branch Officers are requested to bring this to the notice of all staff working under them," it added. Meanwhile, the AIIMS Bhubaneshwar has announced a half-day holiday to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' Day.

Offices of the Delhi government will also remain closed for half a day on Monday due to Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the half-day closing of all Delhi Government offices, urban local bodies, autonomous bodies, undertakings and boards on January 22 on account of Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya, LG office said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had sent the proposal for half-day closure to the Lt Governor, CM office officials said. Haryana and Madhya Pradesh governments have also announced a half-day (till 2.30 p.m.) in government offices on January 22.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' is all set to be held tomorrow at 12:30 p.m., which will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a group of priests, led by Lakshmi Kant Dixit, leading the rituals. Several dignitaries will attend the grand ceremony. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)