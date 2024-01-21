Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao joins 'Swachh Bharat' program at Andhra University

Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao actively participated in a Swachh Bharat program organized at Andhra University Engineering College grounds on Sunday. The event was led by BJP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary District President Ravindra Medapati at the place where Sankranti celebrations were held recently.

According to an official statement, the gathering witnessed the presence of key BJP figures, including BJP Mahila Morcha District President Ummidi Sujatha Raj, BJP District General Secretary Srirangam Dhaneswara Rao, BJP Minority Morcha District President T Bharti, BJYM District Presidents Dhoni Nagaraju, Kurada Pavani, Ramakrishna, KV Ramana, along with several enthusiastic BJP workers who actively participated in the Swachh Bharat program. Expressing his views on the occasion, GVL Narasimha Rao highlighted the success of the five-day celebrations at the Andhra University Grounds.

"Sankranthi celebrations were held in Andhra University Grounds for five days and a large number of people participated in these celebrations and celebrated the festival. He said that the Swachh Bharat program was taken up all the garbage was tied in sacks and given to the sanitation workers and the ground was cleaned," GVL Narasimha Rao said. Rao underscored the BJP's commitment to taking responsibility for its actions.

"Bharatiya Janata Party will take responsibility for whatever it does, it will take responsibility for any mistakes and immediately resolve any inconvenience caused to the public or government property due to someone's negligence," GVL Narasimha Rao said. "During the event, it was communicated that the ground had been restored to its original state after the completion of the program," he added. (ANI)

