Whole country has become 'Rammay': BJP's Baba Balaknath after reaching Ayodhya to attend Pran Pratishtha

As the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in the Ram Mandir approaches, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Baba Balaknath on Sunday said that the entire nation has become Rammay. The Rajasthan BJP MLA, who reached Ayodhya earlier today, said that the people across the world have turned devotional.

"You are in Ayodhya, I am coming from Tijara, Rajasthan. (I saw that) the entire country and the world have turned devotional. The gathering of devotees that you see here is at every temple and every village. The whole country has turned Rammay (immersed in the devotion of Lord Ram)," he told ANI. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol entered its sixth day today, marking another significant step in the auspicious Pran Pratishtha event. The day commenced with the daily puja of the deities, a practice central to the ongoing Pran Pratishtha rituals.

"Today's puja ritual started with the havan and the idol of Ram Lalla was kept in Madhyadhivas today. Night Jagran Adhivas will also start today itself. The worship of the old idol of Ram Lalla is also going on in the Yagyashala. The rituals of worship are being performed with various flowers procured from many places, including Chennai and Pune," the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra stated on Sunday. In today's puja, Anil Mishra, along with his family, the President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad(VHP), Dr RN Singh and others, performed the puja rituals.

Earlier on Saturday, rituals with sugar and fruits, along with daily prayers and Havan were carried out on the fifth day of the Vedic rituals ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. The posters depicting the child version of Lord Ram also adorned the entry gate to the grand temple.

Earlier, on Friday, the idol of Ram Lalla, carved by renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on January 18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, which will be officiated by a complement of priests chosen from across the country. A team of priests is to be led by Lakshami Kant Dixit. (ANI)

