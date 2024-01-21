Left Menu

Goa gears up with colourful artistry ahead of Ayodhya's Ram Temple ceremony

In the lead-up to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a flurry of artistic activity takes place at Ravindra Bhavan, Sankhali, Goa.

Goa gears up with colourful artistry ahead of Ayodhya's Ram Temple ceremony
People in Ravindra Bhavan, Sankhali, are creating paintings with colors (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the lead-up to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a flurry of artistic activity takes place at Ravindra Bhavan, Sankhali, Goa. Locals passionately engage in creating visually stunning paintings on the ground, with a particular focus on the divine duo, Lord Rama and Sita.

Noteworthy is a painting featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside the divine figures. Meanwhile, while the country awaits the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple, on the sixth day of the ceremony, the Ram Lalla idol was bathed with water from 114 Kalash (vases), each containing specially medicated liquids.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol entered its sixth day today, marking another significant step in the auspicious Pran Pratishtha event. The day commenced with the daily puja of the deities, a practice central to the ongoing Pran Pratishtha rituals. In today's puja, Anil Mishra, along with his family, the President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Dr RN Singh and others, performed the puja rituals.

Earlier on Saturday, rituals with sugar and fruits, along with daily prayers and Havan were carried out on the fifth day of the Vedic rituals ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. Meanwhile, posters depicting the child-version of Lord Ram adorned the entry gate to the grand Ayodhya temple on Saturday, two days ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22.

Ayodhya was abuzz with the cackle of locals and the excitement and anticipation were palpable ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' and the grand opening of the temple on Monday. (ANI)

