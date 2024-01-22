Sadness of people turned into happiness, excitement: Kumar Vishwas on Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony today, former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas said that with the newly built Ram Mandir sadness of people turned into happiness and excitement. Speaking with ANI on Sunday, he said, "...It's a fight of 500 years... There was guilt among people that they could not build the Temple of Ram. That Ayodha city is giving off a weird feeling. The current BJP-led Union government changed everything. The sadness of people turned into happiness and excitement."

Upon arriving in the temple town of Ayodhya on Sunday to attend the Pran Pratishtha, Kumar said he was delighted to see the development and quality of the roads. "I was amazed to see the quality of the roads and the newly inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. I felt at ease. Arrangements have also been made for the devotees thronging the city from different parts of the country," he added.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. (ANI)

