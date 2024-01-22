Left Menu

Sadness of people turned into happiness, excitement: Kumar Vishwas on Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony today, former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas said that with the newly built Ram Mandir sadness of people turned into happiness and excitement.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 08:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 08:03 IST
Sadness of people turned into happiness, excitement: Kumar Vishwas on Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Poet Kumar Vishwas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony today, former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas said that with the newly built Ram Mandir sadness of people turned into happiness and excitement. Speaking with ANI on Sunday, he said, "...It's a fight of 500 years... There was guilt among people that they could not build the Temple of Ram. That Ayodha city is giving off a weird feeling. The current BJP-led Union government changed everything. The sadness of people turned into happiness and excitement."

Upon arriving in the temple town of Ayodhya on Sunday to attend the Pran Pratishtha, Kumar said he was delighted to see the development and quality of the roads. "I was amazed to see the quality of the roads and the newly inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. I felt at ease. Arrangements have also been made for the devotees thronging the city from different parts of the country," he added.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India
4
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024