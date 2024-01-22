Delhi BJP to organise community viewing of 'Pran Prathishtha' ceremony

The Delhi BJP office today stands illuminated and decorated as the country prepares to witness the Pran Prathistha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya, the party said in a statement. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said in a statement that senior central and Delhi BJP leaders will join the community viewing of the Pran Pratistha at different temples in Delhi.

Sachdeva said that Delhi BJP workers have made arrangements to organise community viewing of Pran Prathistha Samaroh by putting up screens and TVs at over 2000 locations across the city in temples at booth level. Many Delhi BJP office-bearers, MPs, MLAs and councillors have made announcements to organise community viewings of Samaroh in their offices and to distribute ladoos. A special screen is being set up at the Pradesh Office where all employees and their families will watch the Samaroh, the statement added.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. (ANI)

