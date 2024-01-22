Left Menu

Maharashtra: Scuffle breaks out between two communities; 5 arrested for vandalism at Mira Road

Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a dispute broke out between two communities at Mira Road near Mumbai in Maharashtra. The conflict ignited over sloganeering in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road, adjacent to Mumbai. Naya Nagar Police registered a case against five accused and arrested them.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 09:55 IST
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jayant Bajbale (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to the information received by the police officials, the incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Sunday. "Some people travelling in 3-4 vehicles were raising slogans. An argument with the people of another community broke out, and consequently, crowds from both communities gathered," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jayant Bajbale.

After receiving word on the incident, police immediately reached the spot and took the miscreants into custody. "In view of the incident, a large number of police forces were deployed in the area. Currently, the situation has been brought under control, and a flag march was conducted to maintain peace in the area," said DCP Jayant Bajbale.

The police have appealed to the residents of Mira Road not to pay attention to rumours. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

