PM Modi reaches Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple; 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla on Monday afternoon. Soon after PM Modi's arrival, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony started.

PM Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat could be seen attending the ceremony. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on the temple premises to attend the ceremony.

"All the guest dignitaries who are coming to witness the auspicious occasion of Pran Pratishtha of the new idol of Shri Ramlala are heartily welcomed and congratulated in Shri Ayodhya Dham, the place of manifestation of Lord Shri Ram, the best among the Saptapuris. Jai Siya Ram!" CM Yogi posted on X. Welcoming RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath posted, "Jai Shri Ram! In the Pran Prastishta program of the new idol of Shri Ramlala in Shri Ayodhya Dham, the beloved city of Lord Shri Ram @RSSorg. Hearty welcome and congratulations to Honorable Sarsanghchalak of Respected Mohan Bhagwat Ji!"

CM Yogi Adityanath said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the wait of countless Ram devotees is going to be fulfilled. The Chief Minister also welcomed all saints and religious leaders coming from all over the country.

The 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla is scheduled for Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, which falls today, January 22. The day's rituals started with a morning puja and the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla is expected to start around 12.30 pm and end by 1 pm.

Temple authorities said that all the guests will be provided with bells which they will be ringing during the Aarti. Around thirty musicians will be performing, playing their instruments in unison at the time of Aarti, temple sources added.

The historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country. People from all walks of life including representatives of various tribal communities will also attend the ceremony. Prime Minister is likely to address the distinguished gathering on the occasion.

After the completion of the Pran Pratishtha programme in the Garbha-Griha, all the witnesses will have darshan respectively. The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed. The main entrance to the Mandir is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar.

There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. Near the Mandir is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu. (ANI)

