TDP slams YSRCP govt against termination of Anganwadi workers in Andhra Pradesh

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu launched a scathing attack on the ruling YSRCP government on Monday, accusing it of adopting 'atrocious' and 'dictatorial' measures against Anganwadi workers protesting for their rights. "We strongly condemn the government's action of removing Anganwadis. I demand that the Chief Minister should put aside his ego and focus on solving the problems of Anganwadis," Chandrababu Naidu posted on X.

This came after the recent termination of several Anganwadi workers, who had been peacefully demanding the fulfilment of election promises made by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. In a post on X , TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his dismay, stating that it is atrocious for the YSRC government to take retaliatory measures against Anganwadi workers who are peacefully demanding the implementation of the election promises made by Chief Minister Jagan Reddy.

"It is atrocious that the government is taking retaliatory measures against the Anganwadis who are blocking the implementation of the election promises given by Jagan Reddy. The fact that the YCP government is using its natural methods of harassment and factionalism on Anganwadis is proof of dictatorial tendencies. Instead of suppressing the protests and breaking the strike in an unethical manner, that time would have been better spent on solving the problem," Chandrababu Naidu posted on X. He further lambasted the YSRCP's alleged use of "natural methods of harassment and factionalism" as tools to suppress the Anganwadi workers' movement. Instead of resorting to such "unethical" tactics to break the strike, Naidu urged the Chief Minister to adopt a more constructive approach and address the workers' concerns head-on.

The Anganwadi workers have been protesting in Andhra Pradesh for 40 days, on unresolved issues like salary hikes and gratuity payments. (ANI)

