"Moment of pride": Former Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur on Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Jai Ram Thakur paid tribute to karsevaks and said, "This is a historic and important day. The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla is happening as the Ram Temple is completed. It is a moment of pride that we are able to witness this historic moment. Thousands of people have sacrificed their lives for this. I would like to pay tribute to all those martyrs."He performed yagya and participated in Ramayan Paath at Krishana Mandir in Ganj Bazzar in Shimla on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 13:43 IST
Former Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur offered prayers on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, offered prayers on the occasion of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya and said that it is a "moment of pride." He performed yagya and participated in Ramayan Paath at Krishana Mandir in Ganj Bazar in Shimla on Monday.

Jai Ram Thakur paid tribute to karsevaks and said, "This is a historic and important day. The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla is happening as the Ram Temple is completed. It is a moment of pride that we are able to witness this historic moment. Thousands of people have sacrificed their lives for this. I would like to pay tribute to all those martyrs." Jai Ram Thakur lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the efforts he made for Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

"Prime Minister Modi has made a big contribution for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He has been fasting for the past 11 days. He is an inspiration for all of us. I would like to congratulate him on this." Jai Ram Thakur highlighted how this move to build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya would promote culture and devotion among people.

"People across India and all over the world are celebrating this occasion as a festival of Diwali. The Prime Minister has appealed to everyone to light lamps. I also participated in the Ramayan Paath and performed yagya. Certainly, this is an important step for the promotion of culture, devotion among people, and the growth of the nation." Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi led the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the newly-built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

"The divine moment of Pran Prathishta of Shri Ram Lala in Ayodhya Dham is an emotional moment for everyone. It is my good fortune to be part of this unique programme. Jai Siyaram," PM Modi said in a tweet. (ANI)

