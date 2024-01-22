Left Menu

PM Modi performs 'aarti' of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya temple, does 'dandvat pranam'

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 14:00 IST
PM Modi performing 'aarti' of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the 'aarti' of the Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday. The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at the temple in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister led the rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The childhood form of Lord Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed in the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor of the temple. PM Modi performed 'parikrama' of the deity and did 'dandvat pranam'. He also took blessings from 'sadhus'.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the ceremony. Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered flower petals over Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled.

Over 8,000 guests have been invited to the ceremony at the grand temple. The historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country.

People from all walks of life including representatives of various tribal communities also attended the ceremony. Prime Minister will interact with 'shramjeevis' associated with the construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir.

He will also visit the Kuber Tila, where the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored later in the day. The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has been constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

