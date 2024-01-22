Left Menu

Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha: Amit Shah, several leaders watch live streaming of ceremony

Union Home Minister Amit Shah watched the live telecast of the ceremony at Birla Mandir in the national capital.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 14:07 IST
Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha: Amit Shah, several leaders watch live streaming of ceremony
Union Minister Amit Shah and Meenakashi Lekhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several chief ministers and union ministers, including Amit Shah, watched the Pran Pratishtha ceremony held in Ayodhya's Ram Temple live when the Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the newly constructed temple here on Monday amid grand celebrations in the town. Union Home Minister Amit Shah watched the live telecast of the ceremony at Birla Mandir in the national capital.

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi, who was also present at the temple, got emotional while watching the telecast. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde played 'Dhol' at the Kopineshwar temple in Thane after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony was completed.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan watched the live telecast in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel watched in Shilaj in Ahmedabad and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at his official residence in Bhubaneswar.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai watched the live streaming of the ceremony. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan fired crackers and expressed his happiness over Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also offered prayers at his residence ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.

The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta. Dressed in a golden kurta teamed up with a cream dhoti and patka, he took 'sankalp' for the "pran pratishtha ceremony" and later moved to the sanctum sanctorum for the rituals.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals. Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held.

Army helicopters showered flower petals on the temple premises when the consecration took place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024