Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha: Amit Shah, several leaders watch live streaming of ceremony

Several chief ministers and union ministers, including Amit Shah, watched the Pran Pratishtha ceremony held in Ayodhya's Ram Temple live when the Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the newly constructed temple here on Monday amid grand celebrations in the town. Union Home Minister Amit Shah watched the live telecast of the ceremony at Birla Mandir in the national capital.

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi, who was also present at the temple, got emotional while watching the telecast. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde played 'Dhol' at the Kopineshwar temple in Thane after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony was completed.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan watched the live telecast in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel watched in Shilaj in Ahmedabad and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at his official residence in Bhubaneswar.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai watched the live streaming of the ceremony. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan fired crackers and expressed his happiness over Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also offered prayers at his residence ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.

The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta. Dressed in a golden kurta teamed up with a cream dhoti and patka, he took 'sankalp' for the "pran pratishtha ceremony" and later moved to the sanctum sanctorum for the rituals.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals. Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held.

Army helicopters showered flower petals on the temple premises when the consecration took place. (ANI)

