"Beginning of Ram Rajya": CM Yogi Adityanath on Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla

After the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled on Monday at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the gathering assembled for the grand event and said that today every village and city in the nation is 'Ayodhya Dham'. "I cannot find words to express my feelings. I am overwhelmed with emotions and I am sure you all are feeling the same. Today, on this auspicious occasion, every city and every village is Ayodhya Dham and every road in the nation today leads towards Ayodhya," said CM Yogi.

"Everyone has Lord Ram on their minds, and every person's eyes are filled with tears of joy and satisfaction. This is a proud day for India. This is the beginning of 'Ram Rajya'. It seems we have entered the Treta Yuga," he added. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also recalled the long struggle to make this day a reality.

"Shri Ram Janmbhoomi is probably the first unique instance where a majority section of the society in their own country had to battle at so many levels for the construction of temple at the birthplace of their own deity" he said. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also said that now Ayodhya will echo with the name of Bhagwan Ram and not the sound of bullets.

"Now the streets of Ayodhya won't echo with gunshots. There will be no curfew. Now there will be Deepotsav and Ramotsav here. Shri Ram's name 'Sankirtan' will echo in the streets because the establishment of Ram Lalla here is the announcement of Ram Rajya..." Yogi Adityanath further said that today his soul feels happy as the temple has been constructed at the same place for which resolution was taken.

"The whole nation has rejoiced with this event and this generation has great luck that it has been able to witness the grand event. At present, the world is looking towards Ayodhya and everyone wants to come over here," said CM Yogi. "The child form of the idol of Shri Ram enshrined in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple will continue to pave the way for the observance of religion in the life of every Sanatan believer." he added.

He also lauded the double-engine government for the development of Ayodhya in terms of infrastructural work, connectivity development and other developmental works that have been undertaken in the city of Lord Ram. Earlier in the day, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla was unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Narendra Modi led the rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple. The ceremony was held in an atmosphere of a deep sense of devotion. Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered flower petals over Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled.

Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the ceremony.

The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed. The main entrance to the Mandir is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. Near the Mandir is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu. (ANI)

