Punjab: Contractual teachers stage protest in Ludhiana, demanding regularisation

A group of contractual teachers in Punjab's Ludhiana staged a protest on Monday by climbing on a water tank, demanding regularisation after completing ten years of service. The protestors climbed atop a water tank in the Jawahar Nagar area as a mark of their protest, prompting police and local administration officials to reach the spot and convince them to come down.

Around 103 contractual teachers, led by Harvinder Singh Balaga, State President of the B.Ed Teachers' Union, are demanding to regularise their service. They also complained about receiving a monthly salary of Rs 6,000.

"The protestors have some demands from the government. Personnel have been deployed here to maintain safety and security. Talks will be held, and decisions will be made," Sameer Verma, ADCP, said. The protestors, however, refused to call off their protest and demanded to meet Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to secure permanent employment.

The protestors expressed pain over receiving a salary of Rs. 6,000 per month. "We have been raising this issue, but no steps have been taken by the administration so far. The salary is just Rs 6,000 per month. We want to meet with the Chief Minister on this matter. We will continue our protest until our demands are not met," they complained. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)