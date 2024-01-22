Elecon Engineering bags project worth Rs 82 cr from ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India
Elecon Engineering on Monday said it has been awarded an order worth Rs 82.78 crore from ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd.
The contract entails manufacture and supply of belt conveyor mechanical equipment and technological structure for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India's Hazira Plant in Surat, Gujarat.
The contract value of the order of Rs 82.78 crore excludes GST, Elecon Engineering said in a regulatory filing.
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd is a leading manufacturer of industrial gears in Asia and material handling equipment.
