Joyous 'Jai Shri Ram' chants in Ayodhya echoes in Srinagar, special puja held at Shankaracharya Temple

As joyous 'Jai Shri Chants' filled the air at Ayodhya and people across the country immersed in unbridled celebrations with the return of the Lord to his avowed birthplace, the vibes spread to Srinagar as well with thousands thronging to the Shankaracharya Temple to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at his grand abode. "We waited 500 years for this day. The learned Supreme Court took a decision on the basis of archaeological evidence that a grand Ram Temple should come up on the ruins of the Babri mosque, at His birthplace. This is a day of celebration for us all. Shri Ram-ji transcends all geographical boundaries. He belongs to everyone. So today, at this grand and ancient Raghunath Temple at Barbarshah, Srinagar; we organised a special puja to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla at his majestic abode in Ayodhya," Darshan Kumar Sharma, the head priest of the Raghunath Temple, told ANI on Monday.

The head priest informed that the special worship and celebratory event was organised by Darma Trust at the Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar. "Jammu and Kashmir Dharmarth Trust is the primary custodian of this historic temple. Our trustee, Shree Maharaja Hari Singh's son Dr Karan Singh-ji, has also sent us his good wishes to the devotees. He wished for the peace, happiness and prosperity of all in Kashmir. This is a joyous occasion. We held a Havan (Hindu ritual) this morning for peace and brotherhood all over the world," the head priest told ANI.

The event on Monday brought together people from diverse backgrounds, showcasing unity and communal amity. Amidst prayers and devotional chants, people expressed joy over the landmark 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya. A devotee, who arrived all the way from Malaysia to be a part of the celebration at the Shankaracharya Temple, struggled to express her boundless joy at the return of Shri Ram Lalla at his birthplace, Ayodhya, after an exile extending over 500 years.

"I am here today from all the way in Malaysia to join in the celebrations. I am blessed to be here today. It feels like I am visiting my family members, my loved ones. The celebration and the limitless joy all around me is something that I seldom get to experience back home in Malaysia," she said. On the grand opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, she said, "It is a significant moment in history. I have never experienced such joy before. It is truly empowering to be among you all," she added. (ANI)

