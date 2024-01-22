Left Menu

J’khand CM distributes offer letters to 2,500 youths

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 22-01-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 19:15 IST
J’khand CM distributes offer letters to 2,500 youths
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday distributed offer letters to 2,500 youths, who were recruited in various garment manufacturing companies.

In a function held at Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium here, CM said that more than 50,000 people have been provided jobs in private sector after implementing the law of 75 per cent reservation for the locals in private sector jobs.

Congratulating the youths for receiving offer letters, he said that the government is under tremendous pressure to provide jobs.

''The bank mergers have led to decline in jobs, while many PSUs have also been privatised'', CM said, while taking a dig at the Centre.

Soren claimed that all the schemes introduced by his government have been made according to the abilities and capabilities of Adivasi and Moolvasi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024