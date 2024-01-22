Cipla Q3 profit rises 32 pc to Rs 1,068 crore
- Country:
- India
Pharmaceuticals firm Cipla Ltd on Monday reported a 32.25 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 1,068.41 crore in the third quarter ended December 2023.
The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 807.83 crore in the year-ago period, Cipla Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operation in the quarter under review was Rs 6,603.81 crore, up 13.66 per cent. It was Rs 5,810.09 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
In the December quarter, its total expenses were 8.78 per cent higher at Rs 5,119.81 crore as against Rs 4,706.47 crore in the October-December quarter last fiscal, the company said.
Total income of Cipla in the third quarter stood at Rs 6.788.44 crore, up 14.58 per cent.
During the quarter, its revenue from pharmaceuticals was Rs 6,365.06 crore, and from new ventures was Rs 280.51 crore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Macrotech Developers' sale bookings rise 14 pc to Rs 10,300 cr in Apr-Dec on strong housing demand
Qualcomm India expands presence in Chennai with new design centre; proposed investment at over Rs 177 cr
Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin announces compensation of Rs 10 lakh to leopard attack victims
Sarpanch held for taking bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh in Rajasthan
Non-banking lender 360 One Prime to raise Rs 1,000 cr from debt sale