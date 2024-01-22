Left Menu

Cipla Q3 profit rises 32 pc to Rs 1,068 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 19:52 IST
Cipla Q3 profit rises 32 pc to Rs 1,068 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Cipla_Global)
  • Country:
  • India

Pharmaceuticals firm Cipla Ltd on Monday reported a 32.25 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 1,068.41 crore in the third quarter ended December 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 807.83 crore in the year-ago period, Cipla Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operation in the quarter under review was Rs 6,603.81 crore, up 13.66 per cent. It was Rs 5,810.09 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

In the December quarter, its total expenses were 8.78 per cent higher at Rs 5,119.81 crore as against Rs 4,706.47 crore in the October-December quarter last fiscal, the company said.

Total income of Cipla in the third quarter stood at Rs 6.788.44 crore, up 14.58 per cent.

During the quarter, its revenue from pharmaceuticals was Rs 6,365.06 crore, and from new ventures was Rs 280.51 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024