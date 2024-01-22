Left Menu

Assam: Kamakhya Temple lights up with 1 lakh earthen lamps in Guwahati

As many as one lakh earthen lamps (diyas) were lit at the revered Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to celebrate 'deepotsav' after the country witnessed the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya temple on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 20:43 IST
Assam: Kamakhya Temple lights up with 1 lakh earthen lamps in Guwahati
One lakh earthen lamps lit up in Kamakhya Temple, Guwahati (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as one lakh earthen lamps (diyas) were lit at the revered Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to celebrate 'deepotsav' after the country witnessed the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya temple on Monday. Devotees have thronged the Kamakhya Temple at Nilachal Hills since early morning, which is dedicated to the goddess Maa Kamakhya.

The temple is the centre of the Kulachara Tantra Marga and the site of the Ambubachi Mela, an annual festival that celebrates the menstruation of the goddess. Likewise, one lakh diyas were also light up at the Basistha temple, located in the south-east corner of Guwahati.

The history of the Basistha Ashram where the temple is located dates back to the Vedic age. According to legend the ashram was founded by the great saint Basistha (Vasishtha). Meanwhile, the city of Ayodhya was adorned with 'Ram Jyotis', creating a mesmerising atmosphere symbolising the divine presence of the Lord.

Earlier today, the 'Pran Pratishtha' was concluded with great zeal and gusto, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the ceremony, led by a group of priests. The temple echoed with jubilant chants of 'Jai Shree Ram'. Several people across the country participated in the mega 'Diya' lighting event at the famous Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi appealed to people to light 'Diyas' at home to mark the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the lord. It is believed that upon the return of Lord Ram with wife Seeta and brother Lakshman, the people of Ayodhya adorned the city by lighting 'Diyas' to welcome them.

The grand Ram Temple was also decorated with colourful lights as people thronged the temple to catch a glimpse of 'Ram Lalla'. However, the temple will be open to public from tomorrow onwards. Celebrations are being held across the nation, captivating attention from around the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024