Germany set for gas power plant expansion deal this week - sources

German stakeholders are set to agree a deal on a much-anticipated roadmap for the construction of several new gas-fired power plants this week, three government and industry sources told Reuters on Monday.

A top-level meeting between the Economy and Finance Ministries as well as the Chancellor's Office is scheduled for Tuesday evening, the people said.

A spokesperson for the Economy Ministry, which is leading the effort, said there were intensive talks on the matter, without elaborating.

