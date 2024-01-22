Left Menu

Germany set for gas power plant expansion deal this week - sources

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-01-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 20:53 IST
Germany set for gas power plant expansion deal this week - sources
Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Germany

German stakeholders are set to agree a deal on a much-anticipated roadmap for the construction of several new gas-fired power plants this week, three government and industry sources told Reuters on Monday.

A top-level meeting between the Economy and Finance Ministries as well as the Chancellor's Office is scheduled for Tuesday evening, the people said.

A spokesperson for the Economy Ministry, which is leading the effort, said there were intensive talks on the matter, without elaborating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

