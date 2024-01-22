Germany set for gas power plant expansion deal this week - sources
German stakeholders are set to agree a deal on a much-anticipated roadmap for the construction of several new gas-fired power plants this week, three government and industry sources told Reuters on Monday.
A top-level meeting between the Economy and Finance Ministries as well as the Chancellor's Office is scheduled for Tuesday evening, the people said.
A spokesperson for the Economy Ministry, which is leading the effort, said there were intensive talks on the matter, without elaborating.
