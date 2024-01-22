Left Menu

Gas exporting group sees tight global LNG markets until 2026 -secretary general

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) sees tight global liquefied natural gas (LNG) markets until 2026 as demand rises 1.5% this year and up to 22% through 2050, the group's secretary general said on Monday.

GECF represents natural gas exporters including LNG exporters Qatar, Russia, and Trinidad and Tobago. Its members hold more than two-thirds of the world's natural gas supplies, according to its website. Its secretary general, Mohamed Hamel, spoke at an energy conference in Trinidad and Tobago.

 

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

