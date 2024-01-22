Gas exporting group sees tight global LNG markets until 2026 -secretary general

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) sees tight global liquefied natural gas (LNG) markets until 2026 as demand rises 1.5% this year and up to 22% through 2050, the group's secretary general said on Monday.

GECF represents natural gas exporters including LNG exporters Qatar, Russia, and Trinidad and Tobago. Its members hold more than two-thirds of the world's natural gas supplies, according to its website. Its secretary general, Mohamed Hamel, spoke at an energy conference in Trinidad and Tobago.

