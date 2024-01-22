Left Menu

Pran Pratishtha: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya says situation similar to Rishi Vashishth

22-01-2024
As the saint community across the nation are joyful following the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ram Temple, Ayodhya Jagadguru Rambhadracharya compared his emotional situation to that of Rishi Vasishtha. " I'm still emotional...today my situation is similar to Vashishth's situation when Lord Ram returned after 'vanvaas'. When asked about his recent interaction with PM Narendra Modi he said, "He (PM) asked about by wellbeing, I said all good and blessed him.

Earlier, ahead of the auspicious Pran Pratishtha, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya has extended his best wishes to all 'Sanatan' followers and urged people to incorporate the values of Lord Ram into their lives. "I extend my best wishes to all the people of the 'Sanatan' religion on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla. I want everyone to incorporate the characteristics of Lod Ram into their lives and behaviours. Today, Treta Yug is casting its shadow on Kalyug. A similar joy to that of Lord Ram returning to Ayodhya from 'vanvaas' can be experienced today," said Jagadguru.

On being asked about the people who declined the invitation to the grand event, Jagadguru said, "Vinash Kaale Viprit Buddhi," adding that he does not want to comment further on them. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.

The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals. Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held. (ANI)

