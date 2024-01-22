Left Menu

"Talks of Lord Ram but behaves like Ravan," Nana Patole attacks BJP

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Monday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly stopping Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from entering a temple in Assam's Nagaon.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 23:27 IST
"Talks of Lord Ram but behaves like Ravan," Nana Patole attacks BJP
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Monday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly stopping Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from entering a temple in Assam's Nagaon. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi, along with other Congress workers staged a sit-in in Assam's Nagaon, after he alleged that he was not allowed to visit Batadrava Than, the birthplace of saint Srimanta Sankardeva, a social reformer of the state.

Congress leader Patole condemned the incident and said, "One side Ram Pran Prathistha was happening and on the other side Rahul Gandhi was stopped entering in a temple in Assam, this is very unfortunate one side they talk about Ram and behaves like Ravan... Our Ram teaches us non-violence but the way they were pelting stones on Rahul Gandhi's convoy." Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati when asked about his response to Rahul Gandhi's remarks in Nagaon attacking him, he said," Why are you talking about Ravan today? Atleast talk about Ram today. We have the opportunity to talk about Ram after 500 years. We should only talk about him and not about Ravan."

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that his party is not scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is daydreaming if they think that the grand old party is scared of the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan leads Asia stocks higher, central banks loom

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan leads Asia stocks higher, central banks loom

Global
3
FOREX-Dollar takes breather, option expiries give yen a jolt

FOREX-Dollar takes breather, option expiries give yen a jolt

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024