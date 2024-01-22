"Talks of Lord Ram but behaves like Ravan," Nana Patole attacks BJP

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Monday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly stopping Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from entering a temple in Assam's Nagaon. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi, along with other Congress workers staged a sit-in in Assam's Nagaon, after he alleged that he was not allowed to visit Batadrava Than, the birthplace of saint Srimanta Sankardeva, a social reformer of the state.

Congress leader Patole condemned the incident and said, "One side Ram Pran Prathistha was happening and on the other side Rahul Gandhi was stopped entering in a temple in Assam, this is very unfortunate one side they talk about Ram and behaves like Ravan... Our Ram teaches us non-violence but the way they were pelting stones on Rahul Gandhi's convoy." Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati when asked about his response to Rahul Gandhi's remarks in Nagaon attacking him, he said," Why are you talking about Ravan today? Atleast talk about Ram today. We have the opportunity to talk about Ram after 500 years. We should only talk about him and not about Ravan."

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that his party is not scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is daydreaming if they think that the grand old party is scared of the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).(ANI)

