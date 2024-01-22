Uttarakhand's tableau to show Vikas Yatra of state on 'Bharat Parv 2024'

On the occasion of Bharat Parv, the Vikas Yatra of Uttarakhand will be seen for the first time at the Red Fort in Delhi from January 23 to January 31. The theme of the tableau has been kept as 'Developed Uttarakhand'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described Uttarakhand as the third decade of the 21st century from the land of Baba Kedar, in the direction of which the state government is continuously taking steps under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, said an official statement.

In the 'Developed Uttarakhand' tableau, Joint Director and Nodal Officer of the Information Department, KS Chauhan said that in the front part of the 'Developed Uttarakhand' tableau, a Kumaoni woman has been shown welcoming in traditional attire and the cultivation of traditional dishes Manduwa, Jhangora, Ramdana and Kauni or the state bird Monal has been shown and in the central part of the tableau, Home stay has been shown in this scheme and thousands of villagers are getting employment through this scheme. Chouhan further said that in the year 2023, the Government of India had declared Sarmoli village of Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand as the best tourist village. Apart from this, women of the state are becoming self-reliant through Lakhpati Didi Yojana. Local women working in self-help groups and solar energy and mobile towers have also been carved in the beautiful mountains.

The final part of the 'Developed Uttarakhand' tableau depicts an all-weather road, the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project, ropeway and road connectivity to India's first village Mana. These schemes have brought about a radical change in the transportation facilities for the passengers in Uttarakhand. The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India is set to organize the nine-day annual mega event "Bharat Parv" in front of Red Fort, Delhi as part of the Republic Day Celebrations.

Bharat Parv includes the Republic Day Parade tableaux, dynamic cultural performances by the Zonal Cultural Centres and engaging presentations by cultural troupes from various States and Union Territories. The mega event will also witness food stall representing all the States and UTs, handicraft and handloom display and enthusiastic performances by the Armed Forces Band. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)