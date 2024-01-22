Left Menu

Delhi LG office accuses AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj of making false statements on Delhi slums

As tension is brewing in national capital following the central government's alleged move to evict residents from slum clusters in Delhi, officials attached to Raj Niwas (Lieutenant Governor of Delhi) have accused AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj of "patently making false statements to divert attention from his government's failures."

22-01-2024
Delhi LG VK Saxena (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As tension is brewing in national capital following the central government's alleged move to evict residents from slum clusters in Delhi, officials attached to Raj Niwas (Lieutenant Governor of Delhi) have accused AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj of "patently making false statements to divert attention from his government's failures." The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday alleged the BJP-led central government wants to demolish all slums in Delhi. Addressing a press conference, Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj said slums in the national capital are being demolished "in an inhuman manner" without rehabilitating the affected slum dwellers.

In response to the same, office of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in a statement said that, Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has got into the habit of making patently false statements to divert attention from his Government's and especially his failures. The Govt has gone to the extent of blatantly lying and misleading even the Hon'ble Courts. DUSIB is an agency fully and totally under the Govt of Delhi as a transferred subject, and issues of slum dwellers and shelter to homeless that it is supposed to address, has been nothing but a story of neglect where shelters were used for nothing else but as publicity props, said the statement further.

The LG on his part, after his last visit to the shelters last year, had flagged the lack of basic amenities and hygiene, in them and asked for the same to be rectified, mentioned the statement further. He has consistently been trying to provide the homeless in the city with a life of dignity in clean and hygienic shelters near their work place and source of livelihood. The Minister will do good to refrain from dragging LG as an alibi to his and his Governments failures. (ANI)

