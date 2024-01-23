Left Menu

Lucknow: CM Yogi lights 'Ram Jyoti' at his residence after 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

Taking to X, the UP Chief Minister posted, "Welcome Lord Shri Ram! RamJyoti."

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2024 08:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 08:11 IST
Lucknow: CM Yogi lights 'Ram Jyoti' at his residence after 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lit 'Ram Jyoti' (earthern lamps) on Monday evening at his residence in Lucknow after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Taking to X, the UP Chief Minister posted, "Welcome Lord Shri Ram! RamJyoti."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lighted 'Ram Jyoti' (earthern lamps) after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. The photos were shared by the Prime Minister on X with the caption "Ram Jyoti".

The Prime Minister has urged citizens to light the 'Ram Jyoti' on the auspicious occasion and welcome Ram Lalla. Meanwhile, RSS workers along with their families celebrated 'Deepotsav' at RSS headquarters in Maharashtra's Nagpur, to celebrate Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

BJP National President JP Nadda along with his family also lighted oil lamps at his residence in Delhi, to celebrate 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony.

The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals.

Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024